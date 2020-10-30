Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Alberta sets new daily record with 622 COVID-19 cases
B.C. reports 272 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in final update of the week
Canadians need to cut contacts by 25 per cent to curb second COVID-19 wave: modelling
Yukon reports its first COVID-19-related death eight months into the pandemic
COVID-19 patients infect half of household: CDC study
Ontario seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases higher than 900 for first time
Quebec reports 1,108 more cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths
76 new COVID-19 cases lifts Sask. total above 3,000
New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19; potential exposure at Moncton gym
'Who thought this was a good idea?' U.S. health official gives COVID-19 update in clown costume
Scientists link high levels of genetic material from virus in blood to severe COVID-19
Candy quarantine: What to do with Halloween trick-or-treat sweets
Long-awaited one-time disability payment to be distributed Friday
Canada seeks to increase immigration over next three years even as pandemic rages on