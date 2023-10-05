Creativity to cope with devastation, art from Fiona on display in Charlottetown

No one on P.E.I. escaped the wrath of Fiona, including the island’s artists.

While many of us looked out over our yards and broken trees with frustration, 17 artists on the island saw something more, a chance for creativity.

"For some people you see, they really got through this by being busy and focusing on their work, and other people, I think, we're much more philosophical about this and how it relates to climate change more broadly," said Kevin Rice, Confederation Centre Art Gallery director.

The P.E.I. Craft Council brought the idea to the Confederation Centre of the Arts, who say they were happy to have the exhibition. Much of it is made directly from the destruction in the wake of the storm.

Artists tried to capture the emotion of the post-storm landscape and the days of recovery to follow.

“I really like how specific they are to the materials and the experience of enduring, living through, being in the middle of a hurricane,” said Rice. “That's not something that happens all of the time."

One artist made spoons. A reminder of how she ate in the weeks without power after the storm.

Another made a tribute to the resilience of people in the storm, and the mighty Bluejay singing on the branch the day after.

Broken landscapes inspiring creativity, allowing people to create something new out of what was lost.

The exhibit stays at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery until the end of the year.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.