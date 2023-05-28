Crews battle wildfire in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Firefighters from the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables are also fighting a fire in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, N.S., between Second Lake and Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.

Firefighters are deploying by boat across Second Lake from Windsor Junction, taking heavy-duty water pumps and hoses with them to draw water from the lake.

No word yet on the size of the fire, which is in a largely wooded area.

This is a developing story with more details to come.