    • Crews on scene of chimney fire in north end Halifax, section of Agricola Street closed

    Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency respond to a fire at Brothers Meats on Agricola Street on July 4, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency respond to a fire at Brothers Meats on Agricola Street on July 4, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in the north end of Halifax Thursday morning.

    Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says it respond to the fire at Brothers Meats on Agricola Street around 7:30 a.m.

    Halifax Regional Police says it is also at the scene and has closed Agricola Street from Ontario Street to McCulley Street.

    "Motorists and pedestrians are urged to stay away from the area and are requested to seek alternate routes," reads a release from police just before 8 a.m.

