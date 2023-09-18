Crews work to restore power and clear debris left by Lee along N.S. south shore

There’s evidence all along Nova Scotia’s south shore of Tropical Storm Lee’s presence.

“Just a lot of trees falling on power lines and on people’s properties, had a lot of leaf debris and shingles have coming off the roofs as well,” says landscaper, Page Beynon.

The mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg says Lee packed more punch than any storm in the last 50 years.

“Juan hit us hard, but this hit us harder along our shoreline and it did more damage,” says Carolyn Bolivar-Getson. “We have infrastructure, provincial infrastructure that definitely has been compromised down along our shorelines. Green Bay, Crescent Beach, some of these areas, Bear Trap Road.”

As of late Monday afternoon, thousands of customers along the south shore were still without electricity.

Power crews working on the lines in Chester, N.S., on September 18, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

“We are going on now, getting into close to our third day and there are people that are losing their fridge supplies and the ability to be able to stay at home and do the things that they normally do,” Bolivar-Getspn says.

Nova Scotia power’s Matt Drover says the utility was better prepared for Lee’s aftermath and is trying to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

“First of all is bringing in cruise in advance. We reached out to our partners in all the various provinces that are close by pretty much a week in advance to bring your cruise in and have them ready to go and staged throughout the province to restore power as soon as the storm has passed.”

Damage from post-tropical storm Lee in Lunenburg, N.S., on September 18, 2023. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

Not in time however for Bill Quiat. The Chester resident couldn’t pick up his mail today because downed trees and power lines closed the post office for the day.

“I came up today to get the mail and also to take a look at the heritage tree that was right behind me which was a big part of Chester,” Quait says.

One of hundreds of trees that have come down, and taken the power with them.

For anyone still without electricity, Mayor Carolyn Bolivar-Getson says there are a number of comfort centres in firehalls, churches and community centres that will remain open until everyone’s power has been restored.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.