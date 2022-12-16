Criminal harassment charges laid after sex offender allegedly stalks woman in Yarmouth

A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has been charged with criminal harassment after he allegedly stalked a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.

The RCMP say officers arrested the man at a home on Chebogue Road in Rockville, N.S., on Wednesday -- the same day police issued a warning that a high-risk sex offender was living in the community.

The arrest was made after the RCMP received information on Tuesday about two alleged stalking incidents.

They say the man had stalked a 25-year-old woman on Water Street in October and again in December.

Police say they obtained surveillance footage from the area that provided evidence before making the arrest.

Allen William Desrosiers, 64, of Rockville, N.S., has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

He remains in custody and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 19.

POLICE HAD ISSUED WARNING ABOUT OFFENDER

The RCMP had issued a warning Wednesday that Desrosiers was living in the Rockville area of Yarmouth County.

Policesaid he was a “high-risk offender”whohad completed a 23-year sentence in the United States for sexual offences committed in Massachusetts.

The offences included kidnapping, assault and battery, and multiple charges related to rape. His victims, who were all female, ranged in age from 16 to 47.

According to police, Desrosiers, who is a Canadian citizen, was released without conditions in 2019 and moved to Nova Scotia in August 2022.