Halifax clinic renamed in honour of young hockey player who lost his life to rare heart disease

A lifesaving heart clinic at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax has been renamed in honour of Jordan Boyd – a 16-year-old hockey player who tragically lost his life to a rare, inherited heart disease that went undetected.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, 2013 when Jordan was attending his first training camp with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, now known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Ten minutes after stepping onto the ice, Jordan collapsed from cardiac arrest. It was later determined that he had an undiagnosed heart condition called Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

On Thursday, the QEII Foundation unveiled the new Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

A news release from the foundation says this historic milestone celebrates Jordan's lasting legacy, as well as the impact created in his memory by the Boyd family and their supporters.

Since Jordan's passing, his family has dedicated their time to reducing the incident of sudden death from cardiac arrest in individuals living with known or suspected genetic heart conditions.

To date, the Boyd family has raised $1.2 million net – in partnership with the QEII foundation – funding crucial inherited heart disease research at the same QEII clinic that will now be named in Jordan's honour.

“The Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic allows us to continue establishing a legacy for our son, carry on his compassion and caring for others, and fulfil a promise that he will not be forgotten,” says Stephen Boyd, Jordan’s father.

"Today’s unveiling is such a proud moment for our family and for everyone who has supported us and continues to support us in this journey."

That journey mentioned by Jordan's father involves eight community events, including the Jordan Boyd Celebrity Hockey Challenge and the Jordan Boyd Celebrity Golf Challenge.

“Without a doubt, the Boyd family has moved the needle in inherited heart disease research,” says Dr. Martin Gardner, cardiologist and founder of the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

Gardner says the clinic is a national leader in this area and plays an instrumental role in screening, monitoring and treating Maritime families living with known or suspected inherited heart conditions.

“The world-leading expertise and evidence-based care available through the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic is possible thanks, in part, to the Boyd family’s incredible leadership and generosity,” says Gardner.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the family for over a decade and this official naming epitomizes their relentless efforts to honour Jordan and create change and impact in his memory.”

Susan Mullin, president and CEO of the QEII Foundation, says the renaming is just another way to honour the lasting legacy of Jordan, which the Boyd family has worked so hard to continue.

“Every patient, every family and our health-care teams who will receive and deliver care in the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic will share in the remarkable legacy the Boyd family has created at a moment of tremendous loss,” says Mullin.

“Lives will be changed and continue to be saved in the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic, which is an incredible tribute to our son and brother,” says Stephen, on behalf of the family.

“Jordan would be humbled and yet proud to see this.”

