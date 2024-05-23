Vehicle hits pedestrian in Halifax: police

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on a Halifax street early Thursday morning.

According to Cst. John McLeod with Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the reported collision around 7:15 a.m. They learned a vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian while it was turning right from Young Street onto Robie Street.

The pedestrian was treated for their injuries at the scene and the driver received a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.