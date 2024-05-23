Vehicle hits pedestrian in Halifax: police
Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on a Halifax street early Thursday morning.
According to Cst. John McLeod with Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the reported collision around 7:15 a.m. They learned a vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian while it was turning right from Young Street onto Robie Street.
The pedestrian was treated for their injuries at the scene and the driver received a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Was this the bug that stung you? Wasp sightings revive murder-hornet concerns; no detections confirmed
As temperatures rise out of a mild El Nino winter, Canada's buggy season is already upon us again, and this year, the bugs are looking especially big.
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston, Ont.
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
Adding just 10% ultraprocessed foods to healthy diets may raise risk of cognitive decline, stroke
Eating more ultraprocessed foods is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and stroke, even if a person is trying to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet or the MIND diet, a new study found.
Cassie Ventura breaks her silence on 2016 video that showed her being physically assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Cassie Ventura has shared a statement expressing her gratitude for the support she has received since CNN's publication of a 2016 surveillance video that showed her being physically assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Bangkok hospital says most seriously injured from turbulence-hit flight need spinal operations
Many of the more seriously injured people who were on the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence need operations on their spines, a Bangkok hospital said Thursday.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58
Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, best known for their early-aughts hits like 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'Meet Virginia,' has died. He was 58.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
One man dead, another in critical condition after overnight shooting outside school in Mississauga
A man has died and another male victim remains in hospital in critical condition following a double shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
-
One person taken to hospital after vehicle slams into Markham, Ont. home
One person was taken to hospital after a car slammed into a house in Markham Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary halal butcher shut down again over uninspected meat
A Calgary halal butcher, which was shut down by Alberta Health Services in April only to reopen in early May, has been told to close down again.
-
Time's up for Calgary's Inglewood Aquatic Centre
Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Thursday will be the 17th day of May with rain
Amid concerns of drought and an early wildfire season, much-needed rain is continuing to be a part of the weather story in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
-
High-flying Oilers, well-balanced Stars set for Western Conference final clash
The Dallas Stars have a committed, well-balanced attack heading into Thursday's Western Conference final opener against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on
Cool air aloft continues to dominate the weather pattern for Alberta (and most of western Canada).
Montreal
-
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
-
After cemetery strike, grieving Montreal families still waiting to bury loved ones
For more than a year, an urn holding the ashes of Bridget Heffernan's brother has remained in her Montreal-area home instead of being buried in the plot at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery where her family members have been laid to rest for nearly a century.
-
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Quebec
The thunderstorms that swept through Quebec caused numerous power outages in the province.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
-
City report does not include possible opening date for Trillium Line LRT, but offers timeline clues
A report prepared for a joint meeting of the Transit Commission and the LRT Subcommittee on May 31 does not contain any reference to an opening date for the delayed north-south Trillium Line, but it does offer clues into how much longer work could take.
-
NEW
NEW AI helping to identify undiagnosed genetic disorders in children
Researchers have developed the world's first algorithm powered by artificial intelligence to identify children with undiagnosed rare genetic disorders.
London
-
Lottery theft in Mitchell results in two people being charged
Two people have been charged after police initiated an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) "suspicious win investigation." On Dec. 14, 2023, officers received information from the OLG about a suspicious lottery ticket win at a retail outlet in Mitchell.
-
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
-
'We were never going to get 15 hubs': Council members walk back expectations for homelessness strategy
The slow rollout of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is now being openly discussed by city leaders less than a year and a half after its launch.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into possible body in a creek turns out to be a false alarm
Several police officers and emergency response personnel responded to reports of a possible body along the side of the road near Thornton that ended up being a false alarm.
-
Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford
Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.
Northern Ontario
-
Was this the bug that stung you? Wasp sightings revive murder-hornet concerns; no detections confirmed
As temperatures rise out of a mild El Nino winter, Canada's buggy season is already upon us again, and this year, the bugs are looking especially big.
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
New roundabout, trails coming to stretch of Ottawa Street in Kitchener
A stretch of a major road in Kitchener is getting a significant upgrade.
Windsor
-
Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor, Ont. student asked to leave St. Clair College campus for wearing keffiyeh
In what is being billed as an 'example of anti-Palestinian racism in Windsor,' a video circulating on social media shows a young woman denied entry to a St. Clair College facility for wearing a keffiyeh.
-
When a fight turns deadly: Windsor man on trial for death of father of 4
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second-degree murder for the death of 38 year old Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre. A jury of five women and seven men learned Wednesday the broad strokes of the prosecution’s case against Taylor.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
-
'It tastes fine': Niverville residents reject plan to modernize part of town’s water system
A plan to modernize part of Niverville's water system has been flushed.
Regina
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
Sask. Indigenous CBC employee's discrimination claims to be heard by human-rights tribunal
An Indigenous employee with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) in Regina is taking up the fight against what he describes as systemic racism by his employer.
-
Majority of Canadians plan to stay close to home on this year's summer vacation, survey finds
A new survey found a majority of Canadian respondents plan to stay within the country on their next trip amidst high costs of living.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
-
University of Saskatchewan and children's hospital foundation create $2M research fund
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) and the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are looking to change pediatric care in the province for years to come.
-
Lumber tumbles down embankment in Saskatoon freeway crash
Lanes were closed on an overpass at Idywyld Drive and 51st Street on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling a pile of lumber into the ditch.
Vancouver
-
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
-
This private island in B.C. just hit the market for $7M. Take a look at what's included.
A private island that comes with one mansion, five guest cottages, a caretaker's residence, two boats and a tennis court has hit the market in B.C. for $7 million.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Langley
A pedestrian died after being hit by a train going through Langley on Wednesday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
This private island in B.C. just hit the market for $7M. Take a look at what's included.
A private island that comes with one mansion, five guest cottages, a caretaker's residence, two boats and a tennis court has hit the market in B.C. for $7 million.
-
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
-
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.