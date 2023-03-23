Critters in the Classroom program helps teach valuable lessons in Moncton school
Two new names have been added to the attendance sheet in Mrs. Hall’s fourth grade class at Beaverbrook School in Moncton, N.B., Skunk and Bison.
The new students have four legs instead of two and are guinea pigs instead of human, but their classmates aren’t complaining.
“We’re so happy to have them because they’re really cute and friendly,” said student Aubrey Pilaspilas.
Nestled quietly in the corner, the duo has an important job and a lot of responsibility.
“We’re using them for stimulus for all of our writing at the moment, so we are turning our pet guinea pigs into super heroes and what crazy adventures they’re going to go on… let’s wait and see,” said teacher, Tracy Hall.
“In math, we’re measuring how much food we’re giving them daily and we’re going to use that to sort of graph and chart.”
She says she has been able to incorporate the pigs into the normal curriculum. However, the boys have an important task outside of group lessons as well.
“Some of our kids are reluctant to read to others or even adults to hear them read one-to-one, so it’s a nice way for them to practise either reading aloud or even just a quite space to spend some time with something that’s really calm,” said Hall.
“It’s just been a bit of another incentive to get our kids to read.”
Taking a field trip from the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter (PAW), the piggy pair joined the classroom on Monday.
“My favourite thing about the guinea pigs is they’re cute, but they smell bad,” said student Amar Al Aawar.
Their adventures are part of PAW's new "Critters in the Classroom" program and this is the first school to jump on board.
“It’s a way that guinea pigs or other small animals can go into the classroom as like a foster situation,” said PAW adoption councillor, Cassandra Malley. “It teaches kids responsibility and how to properly care for animals and that sort of thing.”
The hope is that animals in the program will stay in a classroom for two months at a time.
Even after just a few days, Hall says she’s noticing a positive reaction to bringing the pigs into her room.
“From the moment that we heard we were going to get guinea pigs, they have been more than thrilled and it’s been a really nice way to engage some of those kids that are a little more reluctant," she said.
"And some of our children were quite afraid of the guinea pigs, they’re quite quick moving, and they’ve been able to overcome those fears."
She adds that other students have wanted to drop by the classroom more often and the goal is eventually for her Grade 4 class to become experts and teach other kids all about guinea pigs.
“If you’re going to get a guinea pig, you might as well get two because they like having company,” explained student Harmony Maillet-Mair. “Like if you’re somewhere and they have no one to spend time with, they might as well spend time with another guinea pig.”
The students have also learned the guinea pigs can’t eat iceberg lettuce, how to properly hold them and other tips to keep their new friends safe and healthy.
While the guinea pigs are definitely helping teach the kids lessons, officials say the students are also helping the guinea pigs have a better chance of finding a forever home.
“They need to be socialized in order to have a happy healthy life, so it’s definitely good for them to get a break and go in and get socialization,” said Malley.
Skunk and Bison are not currently listed for adoption while they’re visiting the classroom.
Malley says there is a chance that someone from the school will become interested in adopting them, they could go to a new classroom or be listed on the website for adoption from the public when their time at Beaverbrook is over.
Right now, PAW has one guinea pig who is available for adoption named Rosie. Malley says people interested in adopting her can visit the website or set up an appointment at the shelter.
The People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter (PAW) in Moncton, N.B., currently has one guinea pig up for adoption named Rosie.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Make sure to check your grocery bill otherwise you may pay more: Survey
A majority of Canadians have seen a mistake on their grocery receipts in the last year, according to a new survey conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
Toronto
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
Calgary
-
Accused in Chestermere city hall assault case pleads not guilty
The City of Chestermere staff member charged with assaulting another staff member pled not guilty Thursday.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events in Peace River area
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited an energy company for causing a series of earthquakes, including the largest recorded tremblor in the province's history.
-
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
Quebec Solidaire boycotts QUB radio after 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks
The political class at the National Assembly has condemned the 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks that columnist Gilles Proulx allegedly made about Quebec solidaire MNAs during Richard Martineau's show on Qub radio in recent weeks.
-
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events in Peace River area
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited an energy company for causing a series of earthquakes, including the largest recorded tremblor in the province's history.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
-
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
-
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario will benefit from province's new budget
The new provincial budget features items specific to southwestern Ontario, including a new English public elementary school in London, Ont. that will serve 556 students and include 88 licensed childcare spaces.
-
'If it was my child, I'd be using it.’: A Strathroy family is faced with paying their own way for immunotherapy
A young Strathroy, Ont. man believes there's a promising way forward in the effort to fight his disease. But, he's being told, right now, that path isn't open to him. Friends and family are stepping up to try and make a case for Kyle McPhee to receive immunotherapy treatments.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekend
A special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMP
Mounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
First Nations police arrest suspect in Long Plains First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nation police have arrested a man connected with a shooting on March 19 on Long Plain First Nation that resulted in the community going on lockdown.
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
-
Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Hartsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Two police cruisers guarded the parking lot of the Trustee M. Curry Park late Thursday evening.
-
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schools
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-project this fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case
Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings remanded into custody
Following a court appearance Thursday, a B.C. woman facing more than 20 charges – including manslaughter – in connection with alleged druggings of men who used escort services was remanded into custody.
-
Former doctor the victim of West Vancouver homicide
The man killed in West Vancouver earlier this week was a retired urologist who was involved in several legal disputes over valuable real estate, CTV News has learned.
-
Staff recommend Vancouver council choose slowest pace of development for Broadway Plan
City of Vancouver planners are recommending council choose the slowest pace of development for some areas of the Broadway Plan.
Regina
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Files on 39 addiction treatment clients found in Regina dumpster, privacy commissioner says
A recent report from the province’s privacy commissioner says the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc. (MACSI) failed to take appropriate steps after patient treatment files were discovered in a recycling bin.
-
Location for new Harbour Landing Elementary School confirmed
A location for the site of the new joint-use Harbour Landing Elementary School has been confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
Island Health provides update on $60M ICU replacement at Nanaimo hospital
Island Health is providing more details on a long-awaited replacement of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH).
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.