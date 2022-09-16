Crowds swell in London to mourn the Queen, including Maritimers traveling abroad

The lineups in London are long, and at times, they have appeared to be endless.

People have stood and walked for hours to see the casket of Queen Elizabeth II and pay their respects for the monarch who reigned for more than 70 years.

"It is very emotional and very moving," said one person who stood in line. "People want to do this.”

Nicole Whiteway has been an enthusiastic admirer of the Queen and the monarchy for most of her life.

“I have been a royal watcher for a long time," said Whiteway. "When I was a young girl, I had a book about Princess Diana when she got married.”

In addition to being a high school teacher, Whiteway also serves in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves.

“Her majesty has been my commander-in-chief for 25 years,” said Whiteway.

Whiteway said she has always looked to the Queen as an example of service and dedication to community -- which is why she will fly to London to be on hand for Monday’s funeral.

“If the line reopens, my plan is to be in line as soon as possible and pass by the casket, and then join the throngs of people, probably in Hyde Park.”

When he watches the enormous crowds lining the streets to say farewell to the Queen, Aron Spidle from the Halifax and Southwest Nova Scotia branch of the Monarchist League said, "It is very heartwarming.”

Spidle also noted, if one looks at the crowds closely, it is clear multiple generations have come to mourn the Queen.

“I have seen and my friends who are there have reported, that there are a lot of young people in those lines," said Spidle. "And it’s about respect for the Queen.”

Spidle also said in these final days before the funeral, many people are clearly flocking to London to be as close to Queen Elizabeth II as possible.