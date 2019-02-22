Ingredients:

4 cups unbleached white flour

4 tsp baking powder

4 tsp white sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 lb butter or 20/80 mix

3 free range eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Mix dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt) well in a large mixing bowl.

Cut butter into dry mix using a fork or pastry cutter until mealy in texture. Beat eggs into buttermilk in a separate bowl. Make a well in the centre of the dry mixture and pour beaten eggs and buttermilk in the middle. Using a fork, start combining the dry and wet ingredients by running the fork along the outside of the bowl down to the middle and then out. Spin the bowl a little each time and repeat this folding motion. This will prevent dry flour from remaining unmixed at the bottom of the bowl and incorporate all ingredients more quickly. Drop dough onto a non-stick baking tray using a spoon. Each ball of dough should be approximately 2 1/2 inches in diameter before baking. Preheat oven to 400 F and bake until golden brown (about 12 to 15 minutes).

Makes 18 to 20 biscuits.