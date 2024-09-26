ATLANTIC
Atlantic

CTV News at 5, CTV News at 6 to air on CTV2 Friday

Share

CTV Atlantic is advising viewers about a programming change Friday.

CTV News at 5, CTV News at 5:30 and CTV News at 6 will air on CTV2 on Friday, Sept. 27.

This programming change is due to The Presidents Cup, which will be airing on CTV during that time.

Programming will return to its regular time slot on Oct. 1.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News