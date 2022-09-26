Curling community mourns death of Jamie Brannen, his father Bob

Canada’s curling community is in mourning, and Fredericton’s Capital Winter Club is at the centre of that grief.

Jamie Brannen, who represented New Brunswick at the Tim Hortons Brier six times, passed away suddenly on Friday. He was 47.

Jamie’s father Bob Brannen, who participated in Masters curling at the national level, passed away later that day. He was 73.

A social media post from the Capital Winter Club says "Bob was Jamie’s biggest fan, never missing a game or an opportunity to talk about Jamie’s accomplishments."

A social media post from Team Grattan (Jamie Brannen’s team for almost five years), says Jamie "impacted so many in the curling world with his energy, his humour, and intensity."

Friends and teammates are remembering both men for their dedication to building the sport.

Friend Steve Christie says Jamie was a competitor who never lost sight of the sport’s enjoyment.

"On Thursday nights, for example, when we curled together, we were always laughing, and there were always joke on the ice and it was the banter after that was just as fun as the curling itself," says Christie. "And I think that’s what made him such a special guy. Those who were privileged to be a friend of Jamie really appreciated him for that. He was always there to support but there was that fun element too."

Funeral services for Jamie Brannen and Bob Brannen are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The family says donations in their memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick, as well as KidSport NB, the Fredericton SPCA, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.