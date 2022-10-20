Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Moncton
A cyclist has died following a collision with a truck in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.
The RCMP says the incident happened on Connaught Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Police have not released any details about the victim, including their age or gender.
Connaught Avenue between High Street and Wheeler Boulevard was closed at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
