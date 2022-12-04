Cyclist in hospital facing life-threatening injuries: RCMP

A 27-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County is in hospital Sunday facing life-threatening injuries after a serious collision.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Lunenburg District RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to a report of a collision on Highway 12 in New Ross.

Police say a cyclist and driver were travelling in the same direction on the highway when the cyclist was struck by the driver in a Chevrolet Silverado.

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The drive of the Silverado, an 83-year-old man from Midville Branch, was not injured in the incident.

The investigation continues.