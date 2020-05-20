HALIFAX -- Atlantic Canada's largest post-secondary institution is taking their instruction online for the rest of 2020.

Dalhousie University announced Wednesday that its fall term will be 'predominantly online', with limited exceptions for some programs.

The exceptions could apply to 'programs where extensive experential learning forms part of the curriculum and can be provided safely in adherence to health protocols.' This could include medicine, dentistry, select health professions, and agriculture.

"It is vital that we ensure all students — new and returning, domestic and international — are able to pursue their studies and progress towards their goals, while ensuring the continued health and well-being of everyone." Dalhousie President and Vice-Chancellor Deep Saini wrote in Wednesday's statement.

Saini says the University is spending more than $1 million on technology development, additional online instruction training and increased online supports for students, as well as planning more bursaries and financial aid support than ever before, due to the unique financial challenges many are facing in this pandemic.

The University of King’s College in Halifax will also be offering its courses on-line in September with hopes that some in-person teaching may be delivered in the winter term.

Students will be able to continue taking any course at King’s they want to take through distance learning.

King’s is also working on a plan to reopen campus to first allow staff and faculty, and then students, to once again allowed to physically be on campus.