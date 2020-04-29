HALIFAX -- The recent tragedy in Nova Scotia has inspired Martimers to express their grief and honour the victims in a variety of ways.

A dance academy in Beechville, N.S. united 50 of its members for a touching tribute.

“(I was) trying to come up with ways to keep the dancers busy at home … and thought, what better way to show our support,” says Lindsay Fraser, the owner of Elle Dance Academy.

Dancer Gabriela Dosman says her family has been feeling really down since the killing spree, which claimed the lives of 22 victims in several Nova Scotia communities on April 18 and 19.

One of the victims was RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died while responding to the active shooter situation.

“We actually knew the officer, Heidi, who unfortunately passed,” says Dosman.

“When I got the email saying I had an opportunity to express my feelings through dance and help someone else feel a bit better that day, it was an exciting opportunity.”

Fraser says her students, ranging in age from five to 21 years old, used choreography from previous dances they worked on, or improvised their moves.

“These times are really sad and if I can do something to make somebody’s day a little bit happier, even just to make them smile doing something I love, that’s something that is really great,” says dancer Sarah Crewe.

“We’ve been apart for so long and it’s just really great to see us all come together and dance together again.”