Dartmouth fair forced to close early due to 'multiple fights': police

A fair in Dartmouth, N.S., was forced to shut down a few hours early Monday night after several fights broke out.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of “multiple fights between large groups of youth” at Alderney Landing around 7 p.m.

Police say officers broke up the fights and arrested two youths at the scene. They have each been charged with breach of an undertaking.

“As for shutting down the fair, we look at every situation on a case-by-case basis, measuring the totality of circumstances and determining appropriate actions,” said Const. Nicolas Gagnon.

“In this case, officers assessed the public safety situation and agreed with the event organizers that it would be best to close the fair early.”

East Coast Amusements confirmed on its Facebook page Monday night that Halifax police had ordered the fair to close due to “gangs of kids fighting in the parking lots.” The company said no rides had fallen over, despite some rumours circulating on social media.

The East Coast Amusements Midway was part of the 2022 Busker Festival.