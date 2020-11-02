HALIFAX -- Police have charged a 38-year-old Dartmouth man with child pornography-related offences.

On Oct. 29, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division searched a Dartmouth residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that a person from Halifax had been downloading explicit images of children online.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

A 38-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the residence without incident.

The man has been charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.