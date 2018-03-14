

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a 40-year-old woman last month.

Halifax Regional Police say Owen Patrick Nelson, 40, has been charged with interference with human remains, assault and two counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday morning.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen at 95 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth on Feb. 25. The 40-year-old woman was reported missing to police on March 3.

Investigators said they were treating her disappearance as suspicious.

“Karen has not been located yet, but the evidence has led the investigators to believe that she is deceased,” said Const. Carol McIssac, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police. “The goal of the investigators is to bring Karen home.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.