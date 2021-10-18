Dartmouth, N.S. school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
A school in Dartmouth, N.S. will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
In a release issued Sunday evening, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Dartmouth South Academy to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The P-9 school, located at 111 Prince Arthur Ave., will be closed to students from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community. The pre-primary centre, which is located on a separate site from the school, will remain open.
"While our goal is to keep students learning in the classroom, I was clear that if stronger measures were needed, like closing a school, we would not hesitate to act," said Dr. Strang. "The regional medical officer of health team has been closely monitoring this situation, and they are recommending a temporary closure to contain the spread."
The school and public health will share more information later in the week about reopening plans. The principal will contact staff and families about learning from home.
The province reported four COVID-19 exposures at Dartmouth South last week, on Oct. 10, 11, 13 and 14.
"I understand the uncertainty of the pandemic is stressful on families. Dr. Strang and his team have led us through the pandemic and continue to make decisions that keep everyone safe," said Becky Druhan, N.S. Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in a release. "We will always follow the advice of public health to ensure our students, staff and broader communities remain safe."
Public Health’s health's mobile testing unit will be at the school Monday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will return later in the week.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.
Search underway for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
A rescue mission got underway Sunday for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence River after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
5 things to know for Monday, October 18, 2021
PM Trudeau is set to visit Kamloops, hospitals consider vaccine mandates, and pandemic benefits are set to expire. Here's what you need to know today.
Toronto
-
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
-
Ontario Liberals propose four-day work-week pilot project if elected in 2022
The Ontario Liberals say they will launch a pilot project to “analyze the potential for a four-day work-week” if elected in June 2022.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Nenshi encourages people to vote 'no' on referendum questions 'on principle'
Outgoing mayor Naheed Nenshi takes one more shot at the premier before election day, telling Calgarians to vote 'no' to Jason Kenney’s 'ridiculous' referendums.
-
Some Calgary voters still undecided as election day looms
The city of Calgary has been covered in election signs as candidates for mayor, city council and school board trustees get their message out to voters about why they should be elected.
-
Southern Alberta county 'heartbroken' by councillor's death
Members of Cypress County council are sharing messages of grief over the death of Alfred "Alf" Belyea, as RCMP announced murder charges against his wife.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
'We are with them': Volunteers raising money to send necessities to those in need in Lebanon
Edmonton’s Lebanese community is rallying to raise the money to send a container of basic necessities to people in need in Lebanon.
-
Clothing with a purpose: Inclusive fashion line supports Edmonton charity
A new local clothing collaboration promoting inclusivity is helping support a charity serving youth and adults with visible and invisible disabilities.
Montreal
-
Search and rescue teams spot body of missing firefighter in the river
A firefighter from the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) was spotted Monday morning after going under the water of the St. Lawrence River the day before, in Montreal, while rescuing the occupants of a small boat in distress.
-
Montreal sees another sharp rise in gasoline prices on Monday to $1.56 per litre
Another sharp increase in gasoline prices occurred Monday in the Montreal metropolitan area when motorists were paying as much as $1.56 per litre for regular.
-
Rapid COVID-19 testing would help in Quebec schools: study
Rapid tests for COVID-19 that are being rolled out in Quebec schools could at least help avoid sending children with worrisome symptoms home unnecessarily, a new Quebec study shows.
Ottawa
-
Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 18, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Oct. 18.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Commuters begin a fifth week without O-Train service as city reviews return-to-service plan
City staff spent the weekend reviewing Rideau Transit Group's return-to-service delivery to resume service following the LRT derailment on Sept. 19.
London
-
The Go Train has left the station, but few actually 'go'
The first GO Transit train to depart London left the VIA station Monday morning.
-
Case of missing 11-year-old has OPP appealing for information: Major Crimes assisting
It has been nearly two days since 11-year-old Lilly Krantz was reported missing in Perth County.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Game Expo returns to Sudbury
While things look a little different as a result of the pandemic, the Northern Game Expo is back for its sixth year and event organizers say they couldn’t be happier.
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
-
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger battling addiction says RAAM clinic turned him away
The province saw a large increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, and one addiction recovery organization said the problem is only getting worse.
-
‘It’s ludicrous and it’s dangerous’: seniors’ advocate cries foul over letters for personal care home help
A seniors’ care advocate is crying foul after letters from two Manitoba personal care homes were sent to residents’ families, warning they may need to help with care starting Monday.
-
Saskatoon
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatoon City Hall will delve into future of curbside garbage, organics collection
Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are expected to debate options on the future of the city’s curbside garbage collection and the implementation of a curbside organics rollout, scheduled for January 2023.
-
Sask. residents compete in city-wide scavenger hunt for cystic fibrosis research
Over 100 people took part in a scavenger hunt across Saskatoon, helping raise money for cystic fibrosis (CF) clinical research.
Regina
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
Underwater pumpkin carving takes over Sask. lake
The Saskatchewan Underwater Council (SUC) and the Moose Jaw Barracudas Scuba Club invited divers from the province to try their hand at carving a pumpkin underwater.
Vancouver
-
Operators of Vancouver music venues say they can't survive capacity limits much longer
Operators of Vancouver music venues say B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions are pushing their businesses to the brink of closure.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect with 'round belly' who asked girls to get in car
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying a suspicious man who approached two girls while they were walking home from school last week.
Vancouver Island
-
2 Island Christmas celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Two public Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second straight year.
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver after passenger tests positive for COVID-19
The government of Hong Kong has banned Air Canada flights from Vancouver after a passenger on a recent flight tested positive for COVID-19.