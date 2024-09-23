ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    Dartmouth woman killed in collision in Coldbrook, N.S.

    A woman has died after a vehicle left the road in Coldbrook, N.S.

    On Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m., RCMP responded alongside fire services and EHS to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near exit 14.

    Officers discovered a Volkswagen GTI travelling had been travelling west when it left the road.

    The passenger, a 34-year-old Dartmouth woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead

    The driver, a 39-year-old Dartmouth man, had minor injuries.

    A police reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Highway 101 between exits 13 and 14 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

