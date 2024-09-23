Dartmouth woman killed in collision in Coldbrook, N.S.

A woman has died after a vehicle left the road in Coldbrook, N.S.

On Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m., RCMP responded alongside fire services and EHS to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near exit 14.

Officers discovered a Volkswagen GTI travelling had been travelling west when it left the road.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Dartmouth woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead

The driver, a 39-year-old Dartmouth man, had minor injuries.

A police reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Highway 101 between exits 13 and 14 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

