Dead right whale towed to Cape Breton beach as experts seek cause of death
DFO biologists and marine specialists examine a dead North Atlantic right whale on a beach in Petit Etang, N.S., on June 25, 2019. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:12AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:21AM ADT
PETIT ETANG, N.S. -- A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy.
The whale -- a 40-year-old female named Punctuation -- was towed late Monday to Petit Etang, N.S., where pathologists from Prince Edward Island's Atlantic Veterinary College were expected to examine the carcass.
An aerial survey team discovered the body floating off the Magdalen Islands on June 20.
Researchers say they had been studying Punctuation, who gave birth to at least eight calves, for nearly four decades.
There are about 400 of the endangered whales left, with deaths outpacing live births.
A study released last week found more than half the 70 right whale deaths recorded over the last 16 years were caused by entanglement in fishing gear or vessel collisions.