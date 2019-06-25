

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PETIT ETANG, N.S. -- A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy.

The whale -- a 40-year-old female named Punctuation -- was towed late Monday to Petit Etang, N.S., where pathologists from Prince Edward Island's Atlantic Veterinary College were expected to examine the carcass.

An aerial survey team discovered the body floating off the Magdalen Islands on June 20.

Researchers say they had been studying Punctuation, who gave birth to at least eight calves, for nearly four decades.

There are about 400 of the endangered whales left, with deaths outpacing live births.

A study released last week found more than half the 70 right whale deaths recorded over the last 16 years were caused by entanglement in fishing gear or vessel collisions.

A necropsy is underway in Petit Étang today. DFO biologists and marine specialists are trying to determine the cause of death. This is the second North Atlantic right whale found dead this year. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/qyutiaaRVK — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) June 25, 2019