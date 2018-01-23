

Halifax Regional Police say the recent death of a woman in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke of Dartmouth. Police say an autopsy conducted Monday confirmed that Yorke was the victim of a homicide.

Police remain on scene at Farthington Place as they continue to investigate Yorke’s death.

Police had also obtained a search warrant for an address on Jackson Road in connection with the investigation, and officers were on scene Monday. Police say they have cleared the Jackson Road location.

Yorke’s death was the second homicide in north-end Dartmouth last week.

Police responded to a report of a man in medical distress at an apartment on Pinecrest Drive at 4:25 p.m. Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 42-year-old Derek Miles of Dartmouth. His death has also been ruled a homicide.

Investigators have not said whether the cases are connected.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to contact police.