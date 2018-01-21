

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a second suspicious death reported in Dartmouth over the course of three days.

Officers responded to the report of a suspicious death at 4:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police are currently still on the scene at 3 Farthington Place.

The first death occurred a couple of blocks away on Friday afternoon on Pincecrest Drive in Dartmouth.

Following an autopsy, investigators ruled the death of 42-year-old Derek Miles a homicide.

Police haven’t released any further details about the latest death at this time, but say there will be an update later in the day.

HRP is asking anyone with information about either of the investigations to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigations into both deaths are ongoing.