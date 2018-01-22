

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year as well as seeking details on another suspicious death that happened in the same neighbourhood.

Police were spread over several north end Dartmouth locations Monday following the two deaths that occurred over the weekend.

The first happened Friday when the body of 42-year-old Derek Phillip Miles was discovered at an apartment building in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. Following an autopsy, investigators ruled the death of Miles a homicide.

According to police, just blocks away at 3 Farthington place, another suspicious death was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Investigators confirmed that the victim is a woman, but say her age and name are not being released until autopsy results come in and the next of kin are notified.

Police say investigators obtained a search warrant for 68 Jackson Road in Dartmouth in relation to the woman’s death and they were at the scene throughout the day Monday.

Const. Carol McIssac of the Halifax Regional Police says they’re not calling the second death a homicide at this point.

“An autopsy was conducted this morning and we are still awaiting the results from the medical examiner’s office to determine causation of the death and her identity and causation of the death will be forthcoming as soon as we can confirm that information,” says McIssac.

Later in the day Monday, multiple police officers were present at an apartment building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth. Police would only confirm that it is tied to an ongoing investigation, but they would not confirm which investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about either of the investigations to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigations into both deaths are ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.