

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the death of a 22-year-old woman from New Brunswick’s Elsipogtog First Nation is no longer considered suspicious.

Police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the young woman’s body outside the home. Her identity has not been released.

A man was taken into custody, questioned, and later released.

Police initially said the woman’s death was considered suspicious. However, they now say her death is “no longer considered a criminal matter” after gathering evidence.

The RCMP is working with the Coroner’s Office as they continue to investigate her death.