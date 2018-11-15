

Working in the family business takes on a different meaning when the business is single-malt Scotch, and you're a fifth-generation descendant of William Grant, the founder of Glenfiddich.

The Scottish brand is the best-selling single-malt whisky internationally, with annual revenues of upwards of $1.5 billion US.

Kirsten Grant Meikle is Grant's great-great-granddaughter, and a director in the company.

She still recalls the night her uncle Charlie -- Charles Gordon asked her to be part of Glenfiddich.

She already had established a career with a large wine-focused distributor in the U.K.

“He said, ‘this is a family business, and without family in the business, we can't continue the business and I need you to help me,’” said Grant Meikle, the director of U.S. commercial strategy for Glenfiddich said at the New Brunswick Spirits Festival.“And he got quite emotional about it, and I said, ‘well, OK, I’ll help you, uncle.’”

In 1886, William Grant and his nine children started building what would end up being the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, Scotland.

Glenfiddich is Gaelic for valley of the deer.

His dream was to make the best Scotch in the valley.

“We always talk about family, but it's so cool to have a family member to actually tell her own family stories,” said Beth Havers, Glenfiddich Canada brand ambassador.

Family is at the heart of the business, which was the first to partner with the New Brunswick Spirits Festival back in 1995.

“They're very passionate and they're a family-oriented company, and they're single-minded about their quality and their passion for making high-end quality spirits,” said Frank Scott, chair, of the New Brunswick Spirits Festival.

Grant Meikle says “it’s amazing to see the transition through the generations and the growth of our business through that time.”

This is the first year at the New Brunswick Spirits Festival where Grant Meikle has made an appearance.

Organizers hope the experience goes down as smoothly as the spirit her family distills.

