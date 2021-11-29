Desmond inquiry: Nova Scotia has no specific mental health program for Black people

Lionel Desmond served a tour in Afghanistan in 2007 and was released from the Forces in 2015. Relatives say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. (Trevor Bungay/Facebook) Lionel Desmond served a tour in Afghanistan in 2007 and was released from the Forces in 2015. Relatives say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. (Trevor Bungay/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories