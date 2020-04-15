HALIFAX -- With just one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says it's "encouraging" to see low cases.

However, Dr. Russell says it's too early to get comfortable and encouraged New Brunswickers to keep doing what they are doing.

"I am much more concerned about community transmission than travel-related transmission," Dr. Russell said.

"We must not get ahead of ourselves," Dr. Russell said, adding that as long as neighbouring provinces and states are experiencing many more new cases, COVID-19 presents a danger.

"I don't think we can rest easy."

She is encouraging anyone who has, even mild, symptoms, to call 811.

The new confirmed case is a person aged 40 to 49 who lives in the Campbellton region.

The province says of the 117 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and nine are the result of community transmission. There are no cases under investigation.

Since the pandemic started, 12 New Brunswickers have been hospitalized and seven have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit. So far, 77 people have recovered.

Premier Blaine Higgs says he's proud to see so many businesses across New Brunswick adjust to COVID-19 protocols, such as putting arrows on the floor, encouraging physical distancing, doing curbside pickups and drop offs. He's encouraging people say "thank you" to employees doing this.

Higgs says the legislature will resume Friday. MLAs are meeting to change the fines for those who are not complying to the state of emergency declaration. Higgs says that may not need to happen, as cases remain low.

The province's all-party cabinet committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.