A new campaign is saying ‘thank you’ to essential service providers during the pandemic, while at the same time promoting Cape Breton tourism once the crisis is over.

A vacation on the Cabot Trail may seem a world away right now, particularly for those having to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health care, grocery stores, pharmacies, first responders, delivery people,” says Terry Smith.

Smith is CEO of Destination Cape Breton, which just launched its ’30 Days of Thanks’ campaign.

For the next 30 days, two essential service workers a day will be randomly drawn to receive $100 gift cards for tourism experiences all over Cape Breton Island.

“30 Days of Thanks is a way for us to recognize the contributions of these people and to thank them,” says Smith. “During this campaign, we’ll be able to reward some of them with the gift of tourism.”

Mark Inglis of the Cape Breton Hospital Foundation has been working through the pandemic.

“It’s an awesome way to recognize them,” says Inglis.

Inglis says the long days and risks that hospital workers are dealing with would make them the perfect candidate for a ‘staycation’ once this is over.

“I can only imagine staying a night in a yurt, or spending some time on the Cabot Trail, would be an incredible gift for somebody who’s working long hours, and putting themselves at danger at work every day,” says Inglis.

Smith says they have received a couple hundred nominations already, and that the campaign will also provide revenue for tourism operators who have had to close.

“We know that these tourism operators are eager to get back open and to welcome people to their operations once again, when it is safe to do so,” says Smith.

For now, it’s a unique way to thank essential workers.

“They’re all heroes in this, and I’d love to see some of those people nominated to get this award.

To participate, you can nominate an essential service worker until April 30, via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, by posting a photo of the person and a couple of lines about why they’re deserving, along with the hashtag #ThanksCapeBreton.

The draws for tourism experiences will begin May 1.