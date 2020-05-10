HALIFAX -- Waving from across the street was as close as Susan Baltzer was able to get to her mother on Mother's Day after her mother tested positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago.

"I can't bring her flowers, I can't take her to dinner; I can't do anything with her," says Susan Baltzer, who’s mother is a resident at Halifax's Northwood care facility. "I just want to hug her."

Despite her mother's requests to be retested for COVID-19, she has been denied.

"Their two-week incubation is over with," says Baltzer. "Why aren't they testing her again, so I can get peace of mind, to know if she's negative, or if she's still positive?"

Baltzer says she fears her mother doesn't fully comprehend why she isn't allowed to have visitors during such a difficult time.

"I don't think she understands that we can't go in, that it's on lockdown – it's very sad," says Baltzer. "I feel like she's in prison. I know this is going on, but it just doesn't seem to be getting any better here for some reason."

A Mother's Day like no other

On Friday, Stephen McNeil sympathized with people in Baltzer's predicament.

"Sadly, because of COVID, we can't hug our mom's this mother's day. You need to be creative in how you celebrate and from a distance," said McNeil. "Lets honour them this weekend by staying strong and staying in touch, the best way we know how."

Making the best of it

Family members of other Northwood residents followed suit by wishing their moms a Happy Mother's Day through the facility's heavy glass door and delivering gifts.

"We just brought her some treats and a really nice face mask that was made by my sister's best friend in New Jersey," said Kelly Kitchen, who brought along a few surprises for her mother.

"There were no flowers allowed, so I brought her three cakes," said Colleen McMaster, who brought an abundance of pastries for her mom.

Delicious delivery

It wasn't just the families of Northwood residents who showed love. Fast-food franchisees also came through with tasty mom-sized delights.

"All the A&W franchisees got together and we donated Mama Burgers for Mother's Day with A&W root beer and suckers," said A&W franchisee, Dawn McGrath. "Just for all the employees to say 'thank-you' for all of their hard work."

Hope for reunion

Carol McKee's 80-year-old mother, Ruth, is one of the 33 Northwood residents who have recovered from COVID-19. While she has spoken to her mother via FaceTime, she says her mother's glaucoma has progressed to such a point that she can only see shadows.

"We are very thankful that she has recovered," says McKee. "But we really would love to be able to see her. She misses us, she misses in-person contact."

McKee has inquired about the possibility of visitation for recovered patients – but she hasn't received much response from Northwood.

"They do have a craft room on the main floor that could be utilized for one-on-one family visits. However, I know they don't have the staffing capacity to carry that out at the moment," says McKee. "My wish would be that we use the military and their logistical expertise and man-power so that family members can have the chance to go and physically get to see their loved ones again."

A Northwood representative confirms to CTV News that they are not allowing any visitation at this time in accordance with provincial regulations.

Northwood COVID-19 breakdown

Northwood reported two new cases and no new deaths on Sunday – bringing the total number of cases to 231 residents and 95 staff, with 41 residents having died from the virus. In addition, the care facility did report two residents and 11 staff have recovered, as the number of active cases in the facility is now 157 residents and 20 staff.

Meanwhile, children of residents await a time when they can reunite with their parents on a Mother's Day like no other.

"I know she's very lonely," says Baltzer. "I miss her – I just want her to get better."