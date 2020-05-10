HALIFAX -- New Brunswick announced no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120, while the number of active cases is two as 118 people have recovered. None of the active cases are in hospital.

To date, 17,772 tests have been conducted in the province.

Cautious recovery

With N.B.’s COVID-19 situation progressively improving, it is currently in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan – aimed at reopening businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

In the meantime, to further slow the spread of the virus in the province, the province says it is important for residents to adhere to the following instructions:

Stay within your two-household bubble.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

Symptom Check

To continue to keep COVID-19 cases in the province under control, health officials have advised residents to get tested if they have symptoms.

Anyone showing two or more of the following symptoms are asked to contact 811 for further direction:

Fever above 38°C;

New cough or worsening chronic cough;

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

New onset of fatigue

New onset of muscle pain

Diarrhea

Loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell

Purple markings on the fingers or toes in children

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.