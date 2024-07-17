Digby man, 23, charged with sexually assaulting youth: N.S. RCMP

Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges after a youth was sexually assaulted in Digby, N.S.

The RCMP received a complaint on Monday of sexual assault that allegedly happened at a residence several days earlier.

Investigators arrested Nathaniel “Nate” Lewis of Digby around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP says officers also executed a search warrant at a location in Digby to collect evidence connected to the case.

Lewis has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He appeared in Digby provincial court on Tuesday and was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

Police say they won’t provide further details to protect the youth’s privacy.

They also believe there may be other victims in the Digby area.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

