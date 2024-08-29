Olympian Ellie Black 'very honoured' to win Fair Play Award

Nova Scotia Olympian Ellie Black was in her gym with her coaches and teammates when she found out she’d won the Paris 2024 Fair Play Award.

“It was amazing to find out at my club,” she told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Thursday. “That community I feel has helped guide me and raise me in that direction of enjoying what I do, having that fair play and sportsmanship.

“I feel very honoured to be recognized by that and hopefully that’s an inspiration for the next generation going forward.”

The Fair Play Award recognizes athletes who exemplify sportsmanship and respect for others. Black was one of five finalists and she then won a round of public voting.

“I feel like I’m still in awe and stunned,” Black said. “It’s been unreal and incredible.”

Black finished in fifth place at the Paris Olympics, which was her fourth time at the global event. She said she plans to keep following her passions in the sport.

“I’m not ready to be done with gymnastics yet,” she said. “I’ll see where the journey takes me.”

Black isn’t slowing down as she prepares to head to the United States for the Gold Over America tour with fellow Olympian Simon Biles and others.

“I’m very excited for that,” she said.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.