N.S. Turnbull Brothers release first national single

    After grabbing attention on Canada’s Got Talent, the Turnbull Brothers from Glace Bay, N.S., are seizing the momentum by releasing their first single.

    Evan and Aaron Turnbull finished in third place in the televised cross-country talent show in 2023. Since then their popularity has continued to grow.

    “It’s a great feeling when we’re walking through town and a kid goes, ‘Mom, it’s one of the Turnbull Brothers,” Evan Turnbull said.

    “Ever since our little stint on Canada’s Got Talent, our lives have changed for the better,” Aaron Turnbull said.

    Their new single, “The Dreams Alive (The Terry Fox Song),” is inspired by Ryan Keeping, a Halifax native who recently ran across the Canada for heart and stroke awareness.

    The brothers are also working on a music video for the song and a podcast.

    Their single is available wherever music is sold or streamed.

