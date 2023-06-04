Digby, N.S., man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: RCMP

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old Digby, N.S., man.

Alexander Andrew Baker is charged with:

breaking and entering with intent

uttering threats

mischief

assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

breach of probation (two counts)

Baker stands at five-foot-eleven with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Baker. Now, Digby RCMP is asking the public for help.

Anyone who sees Baker is warned to not approach him and instead to call police. Information on Baker’s whereabouts can be reported to the Digby RCMP Detachment at 902-245-2579.