Disco bike ride in Dieppe part of a national event

Dieppe's Rotary St-Anselme Park was full of cyclists on Saturday and a handful of them decorated their bikes in advance.

A family disco bike ride took place took place in the morning as part of the 4th edition of the Mountain Bike Canada Cup weekend.

The highlight of the three-day event is the Canada Cup race as part of Cycling Canada's national Mountain Bike Series.

The country's top cyclists compete against each other on the trails of the vast park.

Helena Lavanchy, the manager of tourism initiatives for the City of Dieppe, said the big race draws large crowds of cycling enthusiasts, but the city also wanted to organize family fun events like the disco bike ride.

Bikers go through the family disco bike ride at Rotary St-Anselme Park in Dieppe. (CTV/Derek Haggett)"We decided to add a community event in order to attract more people from Dieppe and offer them some activities. Some fun activities," said Lavanchy.

Karine LeBlanc-Gagnon brought her kids to the disco ride which included an obstacle course.

"We like participating in the activities that the City of Dieppe offers all the time and this was a fun one. We always go biking here and it's fun to bike and decorate your bikes," said LeBlanc-Gagnon.

Cyclists weave through the pylons at the disco bike ride in Dieppe. (CTV/Derek Haggett)LeBlanc-Gagnon said her kids spent Friday night decorating their bikes to get ready for the ride.

"I think they had fun. Lots of good music, lots of friends that we knew, so it was good," said LeBlanc-Gagnon.

The park was packed Saturday morning with families and cyclists.

Rows of cyclists on decorated bikes line up to start the bike ride. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Lavanchy said the event has been a big success for the city.

"It's the fourth year. They're coming back," said Lavanchy. "It's a national event so people are super happy to come and see this great show and this great race."