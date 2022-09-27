Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona

Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to bolster Europe's energy independence from Moscow.

A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 following a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. (Danish Defence Command via AP)

  • Stabbing being investigated by LPS

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

    London police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed on Sept 26, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Rainfall warnings in effect for the region

    Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.

    NEW | Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway

    RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat Highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

  • School board lacked authority to suspend trustees over alleged bullying: B.C. judge

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled the Greater Victoria School Board lacked the authority to censure and suspend two elected trustees over allegations of harassment and bullying. Justice Briana Hardwick says in a written decision that the trustees argued the board breached procedural fairness by relying on events other than the findings of investigative reports into the complaints.