Doctors, nurses say health-care funds should address staffing shortages, primary care

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston (second right) joins his fellow Canadian premiers for a meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia say new money for health care from Ottawa must be directed towards primary care and increasing staffing levels.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston (second right) joins his fellow Canadian premiers for a meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia say new money for health care from Ottawa must be directed towards primary care and increasing staffing levels.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

