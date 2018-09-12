

Teresa Wright, THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- Canada's federal ethics watchdog ruled today that Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc violated the conflict of interest act when he approved an Arctic surf clam licence to a company employing a family member.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said in a report today that LeBlanc knew his wife's first cousin was involved in the Five Nations Clam Co. when he awarded it a multi-million dollar license in February and should have recused himself from the decision.

"A first cousin of Mr. LeBlanc's spouse, Mr. Gilles Theriault, could have benefited financially from an Arctic surf clam licence being awarded to the Five Nations Clam Company," Dion said Wednesday.

"If a public office holder is aware of a potential opportunity to further the private interests of a relative through the exercise of an official power, duty or function, the public office holder must be vigilant in avoiding such conflicts of interest."

In a series of tweets published after the report was made public, LeBlanc says he accepts Dion's findings, while also qualifying that Dion "found that no benefit or preferential treatment was given in this case."

"'...the report shows that I should have consulted the commissioner's office prior to making the decision," he said within one of his tweets.

"All public office holders have an obligation to follow the act, and when there is any uncertainty about interpreting the act, it's our responsibility to work with the commissioner's office to get clarity."

The deal to award a fourth fishing licence for Arctic surf clams would have ended a 19-year monopoly on the Arctic clam fishery held by Clearwater Seafoods. It was done as the government moved to promote reconciliation and economic growth by offering 25 per cent of the catch to local Indigenous communities.

But it came under scrutiny after court documents suggested the company did not meet the federal government's initial eligibility requirements, and that the company had close ties to the federal Liberal party - including the family ties to LeBlanc, and also connections to one current and one former Liberal MP.

Dion says he decided on his own to launch an investigation into the deal after he became aware of the family connection involving LeBlanc and the company.

LeBlanc was shuffled out as fisheries minister in July, the same month the government decided to cancel the license and start the process over.

New Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in August the licence cancellation had nothing to do with the ethics issue facing LeBlanc and that he didn't think LeBlanc had acted inappropriately.

Cancelling the licence means Clearwater Seafoods will continue their monopoly at least until 2020.

Court documents show LeBlanc awarded the licence to Five Nations in February despite knowing the bid didn't meet all the parameters of the tender.

In his submissions to Dion, LeBlanc argued that he is not close with Theriault and that he did not believe Theriault's spousal ties would define him as a relative within the conflict of interest law.

Dion disagreed with this, and also noted LeBlanc had met with Theriault prior to awarding the clam licence to Five Nations, during which time they discussed the issue.

"The inclusion of Mr. Theriault's name in the proposal, while no doubt adding to its credibility due to his extensive involvement in the seafood industry and with First Nations in New Brunswick, should have put Mr. LeBlanc on notice of the existence of a potential conflict," Dion writes in his ruling.

Conservative MP Todd Doherty has long been critical of the Five Nations deal. In April he called for Dion to investigate the deal because of other ties between the Five Nations Company and the Liberal party.

Five Nations partnered with Premium Seafoods, a non-Indigenous Nova Scotia company whose president is Edgar Samson, the brother of Nova Scotia Liberal MP Darrell Samson. A newly added Indigenous partner, NunatuKavut, is headed by former Liberal MP Todd Russell.

Dion found that Doherty's request for a conflict investigation based on these ties did not meet the requirements of the conflict act.

Three days later, Dion became aware of the family connection and launched his own investigation.

In a tweet, NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus says the ruling is "a sad reminder that this government's ethical shortcuts are a real roadblock to reconciliation and sustainable development for Indigenous communities."