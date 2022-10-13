Dorchester Jail Airbnb owner purchases iconic neon sign from Sackville's Mel's Tea Room

A piece of history in the town of Sackville, N.B., will soon be moved to a new home.

The large neon sign outside Mel's Tea Room has been sold to Bill Steele, the owner of the Dorchester Jail Airbnb.

Mel's Tea Room closed in February after being in business for more than 75 years.

Owners Wendy and Dave Epworth told CTV News last week they tried to find a new owner to buy the restaurant, but didn't have any luck.

“We’re heartbroken," said Wendy last week. "Dave and I met in Mel's. We were there every day after school. Generations of Mount Allison students have come through here and locals as well."

The Epworth's decided to close permanently and liquidate all of the contents, including the sign, which was expected to be their biggest asset.

The couple is currently getting a quote for its removal and re-installation at the Dorchester Jail Airbnb.

It is not known how much the sign sold for.