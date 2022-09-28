Double whammy: Maritimer impacted by two hurricanes in five days

Two hurricanes in one week - that's the reality right now for Steve Bell.

Born and raised in Moncton, the dual-citizen spends his summers in Grande-Digue, N.B., but his permanent home is in Venice, Florida.

The beach town on the gulf coast is in Hurricane Ian's direct path.

"For sure I think I'm going to incur flooding down there," said Bell from his waterfront property in Caissie-Cape. "I have a lake behind my property and it's pretty saturated now and I think they're going to get about ten to twelve inches, which will bring the water up into my home down in Venice. And then all of the repairs I'm going to have to do here. It's a little stressful."

While's he bracing for another catastrophic storm from a far, Bell got a close up view of Hurricane Fiona on Saturday.

"It was the worst I've ever seen it. I sat on that chair for about two hours watching wave after wave come in here and crash," said Bell.

Up the road, some of Bell's neighbour's homes escaped major damages, but say it was an unforgettable day.

"It was windy, it was noisy, the winds were crazy," said Sandy Breton. "The water was level with our lawn. We were here for [Hurricane] Dorian and didn't pack our bags. We had our bags packed this time.”

Breton's neighbour Carl Fowler also thought Fiona was worse than Dorian.

"I had never seen waves this high as they were this time. We have a few stone steps, Dorian reached the top of the second. This one was over the third," said Fowler. "This is the price of living on the coast. We've got everything we own invested in this and we have no intentions of leaving."