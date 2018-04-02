

CTV Atlantic





WARNING: The article you're about to read and video above contain delicious details/images.

If you think you've been noticing more doughnuts at bakeries and farmers markets around the region, you’re not wrong. Nova Scotia bakers say there’s been a growing doughnut craze in recent years.

Evidence can be found in front of Halifax’s Vandal Doughnuts, as eager costumers have been lining up over the past few months.

“They’re great. They’re really moist and delicious,” said one costumer.

Doughnut shop owner Nicole Tufts attributes the traditional dessert’s comeback to the addition of a modern twist.

“We do fun characters,” she says. “We’ve done some spinoffs, some cartoons, Rick and Morty, Chewbacca…we’ve done Notorious B.I.G., Drake, a few other musicians.”

Tufts says the doughy possibilities are endless and the desserts can be tailored to one’s individual taste or craving.

"You can do a lot of things with them, and they're cute,” says pastry chef Jesse Gallant. “It's really easy to make them look pretty and I think with Instagram, with Facebook, people really like something they can put online."

Ankur Gupta, the director of business development and marketing at Scanway, says doughnuts are even starting to take over special occasions.

"It’s just a unique, interesting treat that's off the beaten path from a cupcake or a regular cake,” says Gupta.

Gupta says while the regular tier-cake will always be a wedding favourite, the catering company is seeing an increase in demand for doughnut trees and arrangements at weddings.

"I think doughnuts were a trend about 30, 40 years ago and I think it's something that's come back. It's something that happens with food and beverage in general – trends leave and roll back in,” Gupta says.

As the delicacies continue to roll into markets and bakeries around the region, bakers say the timeless treat evokes nostalgia for many.

“I think we all kind of had that nice treat as a kid,” she says. “It's something that you can pick up for a couple dollars and it's something that you can also have a lot of fun with.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.