Dozens march, chant in Halifax streets for annual 'Take Back the Night' walk

Dozens of people took to the streets of Halifax Wednesday night, holding signs reading “No means no” and “Strong together” as part of the “Take Back the Night” walk.

The annual event, which raises awareness about sexual violence, started at the Garrison Grounds and finished at Peace and Friendship Park.

Along the march, the group could be heard chanting, “What do we want? Safe streets. When do we want it? Now.”

Organizers say the march is about reclaiming safety on the streets for people who have experienced sexual violence and gender-based violence in both private and public spheres.

“Tonight, we are really looking to be a visible community of support for survivors to know they are not alone, that we’re marching in solidarity together,” said march organizer Jodi Vanderheide.

The “Take Back the Night” movements date back to the 1970s.

People are seen participating in the "Take Back the Night" march in Halifax on Nov. 27, 2024.

