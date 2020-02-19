Driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police respond to a pedestrian collision in Clayton Park on Feb. 18, 2020. The pedestrian died from her injuries.
HALIFAX -- A man has been charged after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive around 1:20 p.m.
Police say a woman was crossing Dunbrack Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck.
The 74-year-old Halifax woman was taken to hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.
The driver of the truck, an 83-year-old Halifax man, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Dunbrack Street was closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive for several hours Tuesday. It has since reopened.