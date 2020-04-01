HALIFAX -- A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 600 block of Portland Street around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman was crossing Portland Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 68-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 65-year-old Cole Harbour man, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

His name has not been released.