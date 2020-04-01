Driver charged after woman badly injured in Dartmouth collision
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 1:26PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 1:39PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police respond to a pedestrian collision in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 31, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 600 block of Portland Street around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the woman was crossing Portland Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle.
The 68-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 65-year-old Cole Harbour man, has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
His name has not been released.