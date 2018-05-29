

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing assault charges after another man was struck by an ATV in the parking lot of a Glace Bay mall.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the collision at the Sterling Mall at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police a man was walking through the parking lot when he was struck by an ATV, which then fled the scene towards McKeen Street.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses and the victim helped confirm the identity of the driver. Officers found him at a home on Dolphin Crest, where he was arrested.

Stephen Troy MacDonald has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The 39-year-old Reserve Mines man has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre until a court appearance Tuesday.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the men are known to one another.