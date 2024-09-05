ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious deaths after two men found dead in Windsor home

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating the suspicious deaths of two men found dead in a Windsor home.

    West Hants RCMP responded to a request to check on the wellbeing of two people at a home on King Street around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

    When police arrived, they found the bodies of two men inside the residence.

    Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

    The men, aged 73 and 40, were both from Windsor and were known to each other.

    Police say there is no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.

    “The investigation is in the initial stages and no further information will be released at this time,” said police.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the West Hants RCMP detachment at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

