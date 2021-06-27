HALIFAX -- A driver has died following a single-vehicle collision in North Sydney, N.S. Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say around 7 a.m. Sunday morning it responded to a single motor vehicle accident near 371 Purves Street in North Sydney.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a 2012 Toyota Corolla had left the road, striking a steel container.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service is asking the public to contact them with any information about the incident or to reach out to Crime Stoppers.